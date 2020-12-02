LEWISBURG — A county official told the Union County Election Board of issues and confusion among some voters this fall.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, said voters who were sent mail-in ballots who then said they did not request them were particularly confused. Some went to the polls and found out that they needed to have a mail-in ballot to proceed.
Katherman said a review of what happened in the 2020 election season was in order. Mail-in balloting was especially in need of some changes.
"The timeline needs to change, lots of things need to change, but I can't change them," Katherman said. "The legislature has got to change them. Yes, there were multitudes of issues."
The SURE (Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors) system, Katherman said, was also under scrutiny as some voters claim they cannot find that their vote was actually tallied.
"Emails are flying from some (election) directors across the state because people want to know their vote was actually recorded," Katherman said. "In some places it is not showing up that it was recorded even though they voted. They are calling various counties to say they can't see (their) vote was counted."
Commissioner Jeff Reber, also on the election board, noted that people whose vote did not show up on the state SURE system could call the county election office.
Katherman said he'd heard a new state system was to be shortly put out to bid. He hoped it could be in place for the 2022 election season.
Katherman added that he has not yet received direction from Harrisburg regarding the count of the four ballots received without security envelopes or ballots received from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6.
