NEW COLUMBIA — It’s been a difficult year to keep alpacas, what with the general business slowdown which hit 14 months ago and higher prices as the economy has rebounded.
To offset expenses, Country Vale Alpacas will host a “Concert with the Alpacas” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25 at 43 Robin Lane, New Columbia. The site is adjacent to the Country Vale alpaca pasture at 425 Ridge Road, White Deer Township. Admission of $20 per person includes entertainment by Runaway Stroller, water, snacks and treats to feed the alpacas.
Pam Rosado, Country Vale Alpacas owner, said it was the first time they would be hosting a concert. Fans of the well-known duo will be able to mix and mingle with the alpacas in their pen.
Rosado said a newly-designed Country Vale Alpaca T-shirt, by artist Dani Reber, would also be available on what could be a memorable night.
Funds netted will help care for the fiber-bearing herd.
“Because it was such a bad year and everything was shut down, we are trying to recoup from last year,” Rosado said. “All the proceeds to the farm goes to the alpacas.”
Rosado said expenses include feed, annual shearing and monthly shots to stay healthy. There are also expenses for barn work and maintenance.
Other improvements for the farm could also be ahead.
“I’m actually looking at getting, of all things, outhouses for the visitors,” Rosado added. “We want to make it pretty, look nice and convenient for the people who visit here.”
Alpaca wool, known for its “crimp” or elasticity, is often used in sweaters, rugs and socks. Rosado added that even-tempered alpacas are great with children.
