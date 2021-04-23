TURBOTVILLE — With three additional cases of COVID-19 being reported among Warrior Run High School students, the building will remain closed through Tuesday, April 27.
According to information released Friday afternoon by Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack, the virtual learning model which was put into place beginning Friday, April 23, has been extended through Tuesday for high school students only. In-person learning and extracurricular activities are now scheduled to resume Wednesday, April 28.
The decision to remain closed for in-person learning for high school students was made per the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Hack said.
He said there have now been eight cases of COVID-19 among high school students. A presumptive positive case was also reported at the elementary school.
"We recognize that many in our community are fatigued by COVID-19 and wish to resume to normal," Hack said. "We also recognize the impact that this year has had on our students, staff and school community. However, as a school district, we must follow the guidelines issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Pennsylvania Department of Health."
He urged community members to continue to practice social distancing, masking and proper hygiene.
"Please keep your child(ren) home if they are experiencing any COVID-like symptoms," Hack said. "Our student body (especially our seniors) and school community are looking forward to many of the end-of-year activities that were missed last year. Please help us and help them to be able to experience these activities by remaining vigilant and following mitigation efforts."
He expressed thanks to school nurses, staff and administration for completing contact tracing and notifying families who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
