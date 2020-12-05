MIDDLEBURG — Timberhaven Log and Timber Homes of Middleburg recently awarded the top selling National Sales Achievement Award for third quarter of 2020 to Brad Mercer.

With more than 20 years experience as a timber frame/hybrid home representative, Mercer works at the corporate office in Middleburg. Mercer assisted multiple homeowners with the design, pricing, material selection and coordination of all log, timber and hybrid home package sales.