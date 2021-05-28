MIFFLINBURG — A race co-director said Thursday that one of the most popular running and walking events in the region would return for 2021.
The Mifflinburg 5K Race is planned to start at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Mifflinburg Community Park. Visit www.mifflinburg.org for more information or to enter. Proceeds benefit 4th of July activities in Mifflinburg such as entertainment, a pet parade, tennis tournament and others.
Linda Skinner, Mifflinburg 5K co-director, said there was more information on the race website. However, there will be rade-day registration, contrary to what was posted on the site. Registrants should enter online by Tuesday, June 15 if they want a race T-shirt.
With recent relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and additional changes are possible by race day, Skinner said it was unlikely a cap on registration would be problematic.
“Typically with this race, folks don’t register too far ahead,” she said. “While registration is open, we are still under 100 preregistered runners.”
Skinner expected a “flurry” of registrants by race day if previous patterns hold. She added that registration would be expanded if the currently posted cap of 250 is approached.
The committee has tried to abide by outdoor event protocols. But Skinner said they would be flexible about a previously announced ban on spectators.
“I think everybody needs to exercise their best judgement,” Skinner added. “We are not going to chase anybody away. We hope everybody cooperates and makes it a great celebration.”
All preregistered participants will also be able to pick up race packets on race day.
Skinner suggested checking in with at www.mifflinburg.org, the Mifflinburg 4th of July 5K Race Facebook page and their Instagram account for any possible changes as race day approaches.
