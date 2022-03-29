SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University Wind Ensemble will perform at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association annual conference – one of the highest honors for a Pennsylvania ensemble.
Under the direction of Eric L. Hinton, director of bands and associate professor of music at Susquehanna, the Susquehanna University Wind Ensemble will perform a program of 20th and 21st century wind music at the PMEA Conference at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Kalahari Resort in Pocono Mountains. This concert also features Susquehanna clarinet instructor Anthony Poehailos.
Ensembles invited to perform at the PMEA conference are reviewed by a panel of their colleagues. Successful performing groups are selected based on their musical skill, advancement of their musical genre and a desire to share with conference attendees. Conference attendees can see these performances live to assist in the skill development of their students and also to learn about new repertoire that may be performed by the invited ensembles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.