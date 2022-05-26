MILTON — A $200,000 grant from the Manufacturing PA Training-To-Career Program (MTTC) will allow The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) to hire four part-time instructors to provide science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) training to youth at locations throughout Northumberland County.
The office of Gov. Tom Wolf issued a press release Thursday announcing the funding.
George Venios, TIME executive director, said the grant will cover the first two years of a new Mobile MakerSpace Unit program the organization is launching.
"Over the summer, we will be interviewing for positions, and fine tuning, working from the outline of the curriculum, and building (the program)," Venios said. "We will start the programming in October."
According to the press release issued by the governor's office, the program is designed to "introduce students to the manufacturing industry in ways that interest them, by connecting with their natural interests."
"The $200,000 in MTTC funding will be used to staff and equip the Mobile MakerSpace Unit with the needed equipment and supplies to provide free training in rural locations, at schools, libraries and community centers," the release stated.
The release said the unit will provide four primary curriculums: Circuit vinyl cutting and graphic art designs, 3D printing and CAD design, robotics and snap circuits.
Venios said TIME will be purchasing a truck and trailer to be used as part of the program through grant funding the organization previously received.
According to Venios, TIME is partnering with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the Bloomsburg Children's Museum to hold the Mobile MakerSpace Unit program.
He said Milton, Sunbury, Mount Carmel and Shamokin are communities targeted to be served through the program.
Venios provided a copy of the grant application, written by TIME. It states the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way will coordinate the project through each of the community's libraries.
"Each of the four community libraries will be serviced monthly (each 12 times annually)," the application states. "The total number of visits, therefore, is 48 times per year at the four Northumberland County public libraries.
"The goal is to have 30 students attending each session."
Venios said TIME worked on the grant application for the project for about one year. Discussions are ongoing about the possibility of extending the program beyond the two years which it's already been funded for.
"We are in discussions to expand this beyond Northumberland County, to surrounding counties, under TIME," Venios said.
The release from the governor's office states the MTTC program was launched in 2017 and has invested more than $16.4 million to fund 75 projects.
