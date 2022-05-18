UPMC announces leadership transition

WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC announced the retirement of Steve Johnson, president UPMC in North Central Pa. effective Dec. 31.
Effective June 1, Patti Jackson-Gehris, will become president of UPMC in North Central Pa. of UPMC Williamsport.
After 38 years of service and leadership for UPMC in North Central Pa., Johnson will assume a leadership role with UPMC International as co-CEO of Chengdu Wanda UPMC International Hospital in China, as well as continue to support selected strategic initiatives for UPMC in North Central Pa.
“This announcement and transition are bittersweet for me and come after months of thoughtful consideration with UPMC leadership and the Board of Directors here in north central Pa.,” Johnson said “It’s been a blessing and a privilege to serve our patients and community, and I am excited by the opportunities that lie ahead in my new role with UPMC International.”
After 20 years in various senior executive roles, Johnson began his tenure as president and CEO of Susquehanna Health in 2004. In 2016, under Johnson’s leadership, Susquehanna Health joined UPMC, bringing the world-renowned health care to residents across the region.
“We are grateful for Steve’s leadership and life-long commitment to the health of Lycoming County and the surrounding communities,” said David Gibbons, senior vice president, Health Services Division, UPMC, and market president, UPMC in Northwest Pa. and New York and North Central Pa. “We wish him well on his new endeavor supporting UPMC International’s critical growth in China.”
Jackson-Gehris, as chief operating officer, UPMC in North Central Pa., and president UPMC Williamsport since February, has achieved impressive results developing UPMC Williamsport into a regional center of excellence and furthering the strategic outreach and footprint of UPMC in North Central Pa.
“In just a few short months, Ms. Jackson-Gehris has proven herself a highly capable and dynamic leader who can achieve success during the most challenging times,” said Gibbons. “She has benefitted from being mentored by many leaders throughout the UPMC system — including Mr. Johnson — and she will undoubtedly use what she has learned and her own talents and abilities to bring continued growth and services to this region.”
In addition to her work with UPMC, Jackson-Gehris has helped foster partnerships within the region to support health and wellness in the community by serving on various community boards including Lycoming County United Way, River Valley Regional YMCA, and the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.
