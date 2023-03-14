Simple steps to help avoid colon cancer

Nilesh Patel

Are you due for a colonoscopy? It’s not the most pleasant procedure, but it might be one of the most important — especially if you have a family history of colon cancer. Colon and rectal cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, affects both men and women, and all racial and ethnic groups. Often, there are no warning signs or symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage, which is why routine screenings are so important.

If you’re at average risk for developing the disease, the American Cancer Society recommends having your first colonoscopy at age 45, with re-screening every 10 years (or more frequently depending on your results). If you have a family history of colorectal cancer, your screenings should begin at a younger age and occur more frequently.

Nilesh Patel, M.D., is a Cancer Care specialist with Geisinger.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.