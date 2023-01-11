State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
COOPER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:29 a.m. Jan. 9 at Montour Boulevard and Steltz Road, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2021 Ford Econoline driven by Barry Knarr, 66, of Milton, traveled through a stop sign and struck a 2004 Ford Escape driven by Charles Lawton, 49, of Berwick. Knarr was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
State Police at Selinsgrove Criminal mischief
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Shane Bickhart, 43, of Middleburg, reported someone throwing kernels of corn at his 2016 GM Sierra, causing damage to the paint.
The incident occurred between Dec. 28 and Dec. 29 at 776 Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Jason White, 37, of Middleburg, was charged after troopers said he stole 13 plastic bins from Pit Stop.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:26 a.m. Dec. 12 along Centerville Street, Center Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville DUI
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Russell Smith, 40, of Williamsport, was charged with driving under the influence and drug possession as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 12:33 a.m. Dec. 22 along Interstate 180 eastbound, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
DUI
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — Cody Waltman, 30, of Williamsport, was charged with driving under the influence after troopers said he was involved in a crash which occurred at 7:47 p.m. Dec. 24 at Route 14 and Frozen Run Road, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County.
One-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Muncy man sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 4:38 p.m. Dec. 20 along Musser Lane, north of Sterling Drive, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Kevin Sanner was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of injuries after a 1929 Ford Model A he was driving went off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
One-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Ronald Hunsicker, 70, of Hughesville, was transported to Geisinger Muncy for treatment of injuries of unknown severity as the result of a crash which occurred at 5:52 p.m. Jan. 4 along Baker Hill Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by Hunsicker went off the roadway and struck a tree.
One-vehicle crash
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:54 p.m. Dec. 26 along Pine Summit Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Keith Comstock, 20, of Muncy, went off the roadway and struck a ditch.
Disorderly conduct
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Ellissa Barnes, 29, of Montgomery, and Laura McClintock, 58, of Montgomery, were charged after troopers said they engaged in a verbal argument, exchanging expletives.
The incident occurred at 3:04 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Montgomery High School, 120 Penn St., Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Brandon Sherman, 28, of Hallstead, was charged after troopers said he failed to complete work he was paid $5,468 to complete by Lorraine Bouzung, 60, of Muncy.
The incident occurred at 8 a.m. Nov. 4 at 1188 White Church Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Krystal Monks, 30, of Linden, reported being scammed out of $80 via social media.
The incident occurred between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 at 141 Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Dissemination of intimate image
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which a 37-year-old Williamsport woman reported that her ex-husband sent an explicit image of her to her mother.
The incident was reported to have occurred between 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 10 a.m. Dec. 9 along Blair Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Cody Zdunski, 29, of Erie, was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and illegal use of a shopping cart as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 7:25 a.m. Jan. 4 at Sheetz, 5676 Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Zdunski removed a shopping cart from the business, and did not return it.
Zdunski was also charged with criminal mischief after allegedly using a $20 bottle of wine to cause $2,000 worth of damage to a glass door at the business. The alleged incident occurred at 10:26 a.m. Jan. 5.
