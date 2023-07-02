Day of the tornadoes

LEWISBURG — No injuries were reported as a strong line of storms moved through Union County Sunday afternoon, blowing roofs off of buildings and homes, and causing numerous tress to fall. Several witnesses reported seeing tornadoes touch down as the storms moved through.
The first tornado was reported by emergency communications as being spotted in the Mifflinburg area just before 4 p.m.
A short time later, William Cameron Engine Company Capt. J.R. Erdley said his department was called to the Just Lite It Fireworks store — located along Route 15 just north of Lewisburg — after receiving reports that the roof had been blown off of the store.
"The call, initially, was for the roof blowing off the store, and possible smoke in the store," Erdley said. "We had units that, of course, responded right away... People were evacuated when they arrived. We had no injuries or entrapment."
Several cars which were parked in front of the building at the time were buried under debris from the roof which was lifted off of the store.
"The building is, the best description I have, it's unstable," Erdley said. "We are concerned about its viability. We are maintaining a presence there."
He said the department is "not too concerned" about any danges surrounding fireworks inside of the building.
"I don't know how wet it got in there (from the storm), there's obviously going to be some water damage," Erdley said. "That helps."
As firefighters were on the scene at Just Lite It, Erdley said assisting firefighters from White Deer Township responded to the nearby Silver Moon Plaza.
"There was some damage to a building at the flea market area, as well as some type of trailer," Erdley said.
Mifflinburg Hose Company Chief Steve Walter described the initial storm outbreak in the western portion of Union County.
"We actually heard of a couple tornado warnings west of us, out in Mifflin and Perry counties," Walter said. "We heard nothing (more) about that.
"It was probably 30, 35 minutes later, all of a sudden, we had one touch down west of (Mifflinburg)," he continued. "We're trying to get guys to the fire station... My son and I went to the fire station to set off the early warning device for our town."
Walter expressed some surprise that the storms hit when no tornado watches had even been issued for Union county.
"I don't know what happened between Mifflin County and when it pupped up to us," Walter said. "Our resources from (Union) county didn't have anything that showed anything other than storm cells."
He believes that was just due to the sudden nature of the storms.
"There was some significant damage to a barn east of Hartleton, on Route 45," Walter said. "They lost part of the roof, it pushed some walls out."
He said no chickens were believed to have been in the barn at the time.
"I know there was debris strewn well over a quarter of a mile," Walter said.
In addition, an eyewitness reported seeing a tornado along Church Road, between Cowan and Mifflinburg.
"We had a lady coming into her driveway and actually saw a funnel cloud come down," Walter said. "She was able to get in her house and into her basement before it hit."
The storm blew the roof off of a neighbor's house, Walter said.
"She described it as, all of a sudden it wasn't there, and boom, it was on the ground," Walter said.
Volunteers from the Mifflinburg Hose Company also reported seeing funnel clouds.
"We had apparatus scattered out, between Hartleton and down toward Buffalo Crossroads," Walter said. "We did have a group of guys see a cloud forming, circular. It started to come down and suck itself back up."
The roof of a home in the Pine Valley Trailer Court was also damaged by the storm, Walter said.
Typically following a storm, Walter said the National Weather Service will work with the Union County Emergency Management Agency to inspect the area to determine the exact nature of the storm.
"This is something that is not real prevalent in this area," Walter said, of tornadoes. "We have to get ourselves acclimated to dealing with stuff like this."
When working in a situation where strong storms are moving through the area, Erdley said his department puts responders in a "safe zone," when possible.
"We had people on the scene (at Just Lite It) for about an hour," Erdley said. "We were getting weather alerts, formation of cells that may have contained more tornadic activity.
"That is certainly something you want to put your people in a safe zone, especially when they're not in active rescue mode," he continued. "Had it been a situation where things were worse, rescue comes first... We try to do what we can to promote a safety of culture. But at the same time, sometimes other people have to come first. Thats kind of what we do."
In addition to the Union County storms, at about 4:30 p.m., volunteers with the Milton Fire Department reported spotting a possible tornado in Milton, moving toward the Watsontown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.