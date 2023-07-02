Day of the tornadoes

Several cars were buried by debris as the top blew off of the Just Lite It Fireworks store near Lewisburg as severe storms moved through Union County Sunday afternoon. 

 BY KEVIN MERTZ THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LEWISBURG — No injuries were reported as a strong line of storms moved through Union County Sunday afternoon, blowing roofs off of buildings and homes, and causing numerous tress to fall. Several witnesses reported seeing tornadoes touch down as the storms moved through.

The first tornado was reported by emergency communications as being spotted in the Mifflinburg area just before 4 p.m.

