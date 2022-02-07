KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Texas woman was cited after she allegedly passed a note to staff at Perkin's Restaurant indicating she had been kidnapped and needed help.
When state police and officers from Buffalo Valley Regional Police arrived, Phelecia Nettles, 41, of Arlington, told them she passed the note to see how the staff would react and hoped to post it on Tik Tok. Nettles allegedly said everything was a joke and didn't expect anyone to take her seriously.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 6 in the restaurant located at 340 International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
