MILTON — With lawns turning brown and the levels of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River continuing to drop, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in State College said Northumberland County is close to meeting the criteria for being declared in a drought.
According to the United States Drought Monitor website, Northumberland County and a portion of Union have been declared abnormally dry, which is one step away from being declared in a moderate drought.
An abnormally dry condition, according to the site, includes lawns browning early, gardens wilting, surface water levels declining, an elevated fire danger and planting being delayed.
Charles Ross, a hydrologist and meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said since July 1 just 7.08 inches of precipitation have been recorded in Sunbury. The average for that time period is 11.18 inches.
“We’re looking at quite a bit less than you should’ve had,” Ross said. “Out of 95 years of records, this is the fifth driest... It’s pretty substantial right now.”
The driest year on record was 2016, when Ross said 5.56 inches of precipitation was recorded in Sunbury, from July 1 through late September.
“At this point, for Northumberland County, the surface water indicators, the wells that we have, are still doing very well,” Ross said. “The groundwater is very well. That’s a good sign for the area.”
In addition, he said stream flows are still OK.
“They are declining,” Ross said, of the stream-flow levels. “In time, it’s going to get worse if we don’t turn that around.”
The West Branch of the Susquehanna River is nearing record lows.
In Milton, Ross said the river on Monday was at 0.97 feet. He did not have access to historical data for Milton’s low river levels.
In Lewisburg, the West Branch of the Susquehanna River was at 0.78 feet on Monday. The record low was 0.55 feet in 1964, Ross said.
“The normal level is a little over 3 feet,” Ross said, of the river. “It’s a solid 2 feet below where it should be, which is substantial... This isn’t the lowest (the river has) ever been, but it’s close.”
With a cold front sweeping into the area on Tuesday, Ross said 1/2-inch to 1-inch of rain could fall.
“That might soak in, but you won’t see a lot of response,” he said, adding that showers are possible over the next week but won’t have a big impact on the dry conditions.
“Any rain is going to be beneficial,” Ross noted. “Then we get chilly... It’s going to be jacket weather, highs in the 50s for a few days.
“It’s definitely a big taste of fall,” he continued. “It doesn’t look overly wet. There’s no tropical systems, drought-busting rains.”
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said county officials will be discussing the dry conditions this week.
