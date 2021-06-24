MILTON — From sending plastic ducks flying across the room through a hand-made catapult to building hand-sized racing cars, students this week are learning to become inventors.
Sixty students, who will be entering first through sixth grades, are taking part in Camp Invention, being held through Thursday at Meadowbrook Christian School.
Josh Blank, a Meadowbrook math and science teacher who is coordinating the camp, said about half of the participants are Meadowbrook students. Other participants attend various schools in the area.
“This is a STEM camp, provided by the National Inventors Hall of Fame,” Blank explained. “They provide the support, the curriculum.”
He said the camp is focused on science, technology, engineering and math activities designed to engage children in the process of inventing.
“This is the third year we’ve had the camp, here at Meadowbrook,” Blank said.
He noted the camp was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants in this year’s camp are masked, practicing social distancing and regularly washing their hands.
Blank attributes the strong camp turnout to the fact that many activities were not able to be held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“There were a lot of parents who were looking to get their students out and about,” he said.
Blank said four Meadowbrook teachers are helping with the camp, along four high school and five middle school students.
He noted the student helpers were taking as much away from the experience as the campers.
“It’s a leadership experience for them,” Blank said.
Chase Bilodeau, who will be entering his senior year of high school, enjoys working with the younger students. This is his second year assisting with the camp.
“I was never really into helping with kids,” Bilodeau said. “I enjoy helping with this. It’s a great camp. It’s great to work with kids.”
Conor Halteman, one of the campers, said he was enjoying the learning activities.
“They get you to make things,” he said. “I enjoyed the open mic (activity).”
Blank explained that using a microphone was one of a number of hands-on educational activities offered during a camp.
“There’s a microphone that people are using,” he said. “It can record your voice.”
Other activities included making objects from ordinary household items, creating a catapult and building a small race car.
