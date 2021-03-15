MILTON — Several contested races in the Milton area dot the ballot for the spring primary, scheduled for May 18.
According to information provided by the Northumberland County Elections Office, incumbent Milton Mayor Ed Nelson, a Democrat, will face a challenge from former county commissioner candidate Tom Aber. Joe Moralez is the only Republican on the ballot.
Ward 1 borough councilman Jeff Robol, a Republican, will face a challenge from Stephanie Moralez. There are no Democratic candidates on the ballot in the ward.
Ward 3 borough council representative Linda Meckley, a Republican, will face a challenge from Joshua Husam. No Democrats are on the ballot.
In Ward 2, Republican Kevin Scheimreif is unchallenged. Current council member Dale Pfeil is not on the ballot.
In Ward 4, current council President Mark Shearer is not seeking reelection. Republican Ruben Medina is the only candidate on the ballot.
Scott Derr, a Republican, is the only candidate on the ballot in Ward 5. Richard Specht, whose term expires at the end of 2021, is not on the ballot.
Incumbent Kevin Fry, who represents Region 3 on the Milton Area School District school board, has cross filed as both a Republican and a Democrat. A challenger in the region, Joshua Hunt, has also cross filed.
In Region 1, two Republicans are on the ballot for two open seats, incumbent Alvin Weaver and Stephanie Strawser. Current board member Dr. Leocadia Paliulis is not on the ballot.
Elsewhere in upper Northumberland County, four members of the Warrior Run School District school board are up for reelection and are uncontested on the ballot: JJ Lyons, Republican; Jennifer Meule, Republican; Gail Foreman, Republican; and Robert Hormell, cross filed.
In Watsontown, Republican Mayor Russ McClintock is uncontested on the ballot.
McEwensville Mayor Stacy Packer, a Republican, is also uncontested.
At the county level, Republican Register and Recorder Christina Mertz is uncontested.
Three candidates have filed in the race for Prothonotary, Republicans Jamie Saleski and Dan McGaw, and Democrat Jason Radel.
Democratic Controller Chris Grayson and Coroner James Kelley are uncontested.
