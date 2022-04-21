Union County names new library director

LEWISBURG — Toby Schwartzman has been named the new director for the Public Library for Union County and as the administrator of the three-member Union County Library System, which includes the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and the West End Library in Laurelton.
“After a thorough search, the Board of Trustees for the Public Library for Union County is pleased to welcome Toby Schwartzman as Director,” said Steve Stanko, board president of Public Library for Union County. “His strong background in library operations and especially information technology will be invaluable as he leads us forward in these times of challenge and change.”
“Toby brings a passion for literacy and library outreach and will guide the Union County Library System in enhancing library services for all the residents of Union County,” said Mary Beth Clark, Union County Library System board president.
Schwartzman previously worked at the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport since 2017, most recently as the director of Collections and Technical Services. He has a master’s degree in library and information science from Rutgers University and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Susquehanna University.
“I am honored to serve a community that is so supportive of its libraries," Schwartzman said. "I look forward to continuing our innovation on current library services, and am excited to implement new technologies that will provide 24/7 service for all of Union County."
Schwartzman lives in Williamsport with his wife Lívia, and their two children. He enjoys reading about the history of transportation and researching his family history.
