Today in history
Ten years ago: The Texas Rangers clinched their first pennant with a 6-1 victory over the defending World Series champion New York Yankees in Game 6 of the AL championship series.
Five years ago: Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton battled Republican questions in a marathon hearing that revealed little new about the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., formally declared his candidacy for speaker of the U.S. House.
