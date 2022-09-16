State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
BEAVERTOWN — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 along South Center Street, Beavertown.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
BEAVERTOWN — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 along South Center Street, Beavertown.
Troopers said a 2002 Honda Accord driven by Brittany Shope 25, of Beavertown, moved backward, rather than forward, and struck a road sign and decorative landscaping. Troopers noted alcohol as being a factor in the crash.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Theresa Hilbert, 47, of Selinsgrove, reported the theft of an e-Bike, valued at $2,100.
The theft was reported to have occurred between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12 at 2521 S. Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old Middleburg woman reported someone attempting to pry open her garage door.
‘The incident occurred between 11 a.m. Sept. 5 and 7 a.m. Sept. 6 along Kissimmee Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 45-year-old Muncy man punched a 20-year-old Sunbury man in the face, causing damage to a tooth.
The incident occurred at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 6 along Ruben Kehrer Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of an indecent assault on a 7-year-old Carlisle girl.
The alleged incident occurred in 2022 in Logan Township, Clinton County.
PIATT TOWNSHIP — Holly Askey, 44, of Williamsport, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:51 p.m. Sept. 10 along Route 220, Piatt Township, Lycoming County.
LOCK HAVEN — A 38-year-old Muncy man and a 29-year-old Northumberland woman were taken into custody as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 4 at Second Avenue and West Walnut Street, Clinton County.
Troopers did not identify the suspects in a release, but said they were found in possession of a “significant amount of a white crystal-like substance suspected to be drugs.”
Both were taken into custody on outstanding warrants. An investigation is ongoing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.