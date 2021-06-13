LEWISBURG — Somehow, Lewisburg’s “cat cafe” came out of the challenging 14 months of COVID-19 restrictions with a makeover.
Angela Brouse, co-founder of The Lewisburg Scratching Post Cat Cafe (TSP), credited their new look to a couple of board members. One was an expert in design and the other in building and construction.
“They took the lead,” Brouse said. “They said, ‘Give us a budget and let us go. We promise you’ll be happy.’”
Brouse, who shares ownership with co-founder Sarah Kline, said they agreed have things proceed without a lot of questions.
“We didn’t ask any questions,” she recalled. “We didn’t ask what they had in mind. We gave them free reign and they did an absolutely amazing job on a shoestring budget.”
Art museum-sized photos of some of the over 400 cats who have found new homes through TSP are on the wall. There are new routes for cats to travel and many different pieces of furniture for people and cats.
June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month as noted by the Best Friends Animal Society and acknowledged by the Cherished Cat Rescue Alliance.
Brouse said misconceptions about adopting a shelter cat include the $75 cost if compared to accepting a kitten from a neighbor.
“We’d like people to know (about) the money invested into shelter cats,” Brouse said. “We take them all and they are fully vetted. They are ‘snap tested’ for feline leukemia and are FIV (feline AIDS) negative. They have their vaccines, boosters and flea and tick medicine.”
The adoption fee, Brouse added, was a fraction of what TSP invests in each potential companion. She noted cats from neighbors need homes too, but the first vetrinary visit may cost several hundred dollars. TSP also spays or neuters available adoptees.
TSP only opened up by reservation during the last months of the pandemic. The encouraging news from that period was that most people who called were interested in adopting a cat they saw online. Unfortunately, TSP faced the same financial challenges as other nonprofits. Brouse said covering the rent was difficult and they had to conduct fundraisers.
However, Brouse said TSP is now open for checking out adoptees or just some enjoying some quality “feline time.” Facial covering was requested because the space is relatively small and there is a limit of about eight guests at a time.
Brouse added that visitors age 5 and up were welcome at TSP. Once COVID-19 vaccines were made available to younger children, she expected the TSP mask mandate to be lifted.
The Scratching Post is at 230 Market St., Lewisburg. Visit The Cherished Cat Rescue Alliance at www.cherishedcats.org for more information.
