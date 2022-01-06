State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash (injury)
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A Kulpmont man was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 7:31 a.m. Dec. 28 along Route 61, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Peter S. Keretski, 51, was traveling north in a 2006 Jeep Liberty which left its travel lane and struck a guide rail, went back onto the roadway and hit a northbound 2002 Subaru Legacy driven by Maria A. Birster, 60, of Locust Gap, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted. Keretski was transported by ambulance to Geisinger-Shamokin with a suspected minor injury. He was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A South Carolina man allegedly crashed his vehicle, then fled the scene before being stopped by troopers and arrested.
Police said a 2015 Toyota Corolla crashed at 11:51 a.m. Oct. 24 along Route 11 north, Penn Township, Snyder County, then fled south on Routes 11/15. Michael Hawkins, 34, of Conway, S.C. was later arrested and allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 7 a.m. Jan. 2 along North Susquehanna Trail at Ninth Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Police said James M. Lesher, 52, of Liverpool, was traveling north in a 2015 Jeep Renegade which pulled from a turn lane and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Samantha E. Buck, 20, of Sunbury, then hopped the curb and crashed into landscaping and a PennDOT sign. Lesher will be cited with traffic-control signals.
2-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 6:08 a.m. Jan. 3 along North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
A 2015 Nissan Frontier driven by Douglas A. Reinard, 21, of Liverpool, was traveling south when it allegedly went through a red light and struck a 2017 Toyota Rav4 driven by Kyli I. York, 23, of Shamokin Dam. Reinard will be cited, police noted.
Harassment
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers responded to a reported assault at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 3 at Hampton Inn, 3 Stetler Ave., Shamokin Dam, and determined a suspect struck a Georgia man in the back of the head.
The victim was not willing to cooperate, police reported. An investigation continues.
Harassment
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Mount Pleasant Mills man was charged after an investigation of an alleged incident at 1:59 p.m. Jan. 1 along Jonathan Drive, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Martin Higgins, 67, was arrested after an alleged incident with a 71-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the theft of $126.47 from an ATM/debit card belonging to a 61-year-old Selinsgrove man.
The incident was reported between 12:01 a.m. Dec. 23 and 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking information on a man they say vandalized a vehicle parked next to his sometime between 2:20 and 2:45 p.m. Dec. 11 at Target, Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A white male, believed to be between ages 30-40, left the store, vandalized a 2011 Hyundai Sonata parked next to his, then fled in a special edition midnight black GMC Yukon. Police said the Yukon is likely a 2017-2022 model. The suspect was traveling with a female and two children. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Scattering rubbish
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly dumped trash on property belonging to a 61-year-old Middleburg man.
The incident was reported between 8 p.m Dec. 31 and 3 p.m. Jan. 1 along Hackenburg Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville Vehicle vs. bicycle
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a vehicle struck a bicycle at 8:17 p.m. Dec. 3 along Northway Road at Homewood Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers reported a bicycle ridden by Alexander A. Wills, 27, of Williamsport, did not have proper visual indicators for nighttime operation when it went into the path of, and was struck by, a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Michael T. Betts, 62, of Williamsport. Wills was issued a warning for lamps and other equipment on pedalcycles.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A passenger sustained suspected minor injuries when a vehicle swerved to avoid a deer and struck a ditch at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 3 along Route 442, Moreland Township, Snyder County.
Dale A. Heddings, 81, of Millville, was traveling south in a 2004 Chevrolet Spark, police noted, when the vehicle swerved and struck a ditch. Cynthia J. Heddings, 66, of Millville, was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. Both she and the driver were belted.
1-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 75-year-old Hughesville man escaped injury when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign and tree at 7:46 p.m. Dec. 29 along Beaver Lake Road, near Election House Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Joseph Pisa was traveling west in a 2016 GMC Sierra which crashed off the right side of the roadway. Pisa was belted. He was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree at 9:57 a.m. Dec. 28 along Horn Hill Road, east of Rabbittown Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
An unnamed driver was traveling west in a Subaru Legacy which failed to take a right curve, left the roadway and hit a tree.
Hit and run
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — An investigation into a hit-and-run crash at 5:24 a.m. Dec. 4 along Slacks Run Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County, is ongoing, according to state police.
Daniel I. McNeil, 28, of Roaring Branch, was traveling east in a 2005 Subaru Impreza which went off the north side of the roadway in a left curve, struck an embankment and fled the scene, police reported.
Vehicle vs. deer
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville woman was not injured when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 4:07 p.m. Dec. 7 along I-180 east, east of exit 23B, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Kristy D. Sheets, 51, was traveling east in a 2010 Subaru Legacy which struck the deer.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of $403 in fraudulent withdrawals from the checking account of a 79-year-old Williamsport woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:07 a.m. Dec. 21 along Pearson Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The victim refused to cooperate with prosecution, police noted.
Theft by deception
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — The personal information of a 35-year-old Muncy man was used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim, police reported.
The incident was reported at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 along Odell Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Administrative citations
Clinton County
• Valley Hotel, Mill Hall. The establishment on Nov. 12 allegedly sold to a minor.
Northumberland County
• Sons of Poland Beneficial Society, Mount Carmel. The establishment from April 1 to Nov. 23 failed to adhere to constitution and/or by-laws and failed to maintain records in conformity with the provisions of the Liquor Code and Title 40. On Sept. 10 and 25 and Oct. 24, the establishment allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to non-members. On Oct. 24, the establishment sold to a visibly intoxicated person.
• Turbotville Veterans Home Association. From Feb. 2 through Nov. 18, the establishment allegedly failed to submit annual reports to the Pa. Department of Revenue.
Snyder County
• Master Beverage, Beavertown. The establishment on Nov. 19 allegedly sold to a minor.
Sullivan County
• D&D Brew Works, Muncy Valley. The establishment from Sept. 2-5, 9-12, 16-19, 23-26 and Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, Oct. 7-10, 14-17, 20-24 and 27-30 allegedly sold alcoholic beverages after the liquor license had expired.
Union County
• The Beer Barn, Lewisburg. The establishment on Nov. 12 allegedly sold to a minor and failed to adhere to conditions of the agreement entered into with the board placing additional restrictions on the subject license.
• Michael’s Beverage, Allenwood. The establishment on Nov. 19 allegedly sold to a minor.
Activity report
• December: Complaints received, 34; violation letters issued, 7; warning letters issued, 16.
