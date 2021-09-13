MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Williamsport native was named Naval Sea Logistics Center (NAVSEALOGCEN) Leader of the Year for outstanding professionalism, personal initiative and loyal devotion to duty.
Michael R. DeMedici, a 2000 Williamsport Area High School graduate, serves as the command security manager for NAVSEALOGCEN Mechanicsburg responsible for all personnel, physical, and information security.
“It’s a humbling experience knowing I was picked for this honor amongst my peers, and it solidifies the trust my leadership has put in me and more importantly, justifies the hard work and dedication of my colleagues and our ability to run through every obstacle put in front of us,” said DeMedici.
As the command security manager, DeMedici led physical, operational, and personnel security programs that serve as models of efficiency and regulatory compliance for the entire Warfare Center enterprise. As the emergency management officer, he spearheaded the command’s COVID-19 pandemic response, developing policy, drafting communications, ensuring immediate and appropriate emergency actions, generating accurate reports, and coordinating command-wide vaccinations at corresponding Military Treatment Facilities.
“I enjoy working with a dedicated team to ensure the command’s information and personnel are protected,” said DeMedici.
NAVSEALOGCEN Mechanicsburg serves as the Naval Sea Technical Agent for developing, maintaining, assessing, and executing life cycle logistics support products, processes, information systems, and policies that enable customers to meet their stated operational objectives and maintain readiness. They combine logistics, engineering, and information technology expertise to produce logistics tools which can be utilized by Acquisition Managers and Logistics Element Managers in an Integrated Data Environment.
DeMedici previously served in the U.S. Army and currently has 17 total years of civil service.
He graduated from Central Penn College in Summerdale in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science.
