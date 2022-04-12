LEWISBURG — A Bucknell University plan to add turf practice fields and a team house to its roster of athletic facilities was conditionally approved Monday night by East Buffalo Township supervisors.
The plan, reportedly part of a $40 million pledge to the university by alumnus Michael Pascucci, would add nearly a full-size synthetic practice field, a smaller synthetic practice field and a structure outside the confines of the stadium.
“The building will house a variety of things, meeting spaces, locker rooms, training facilities and things like that,” said Chris Watts, Mid-Penn Engineering civil engineer. “It will facilitate the practices that occur mainly for the football and lacrosse teams.”
Proposed changes to the area also included removal of parking spaces which require backing on to Pascucci Drive. But it would allow two-way entrances and exits and add nearly 30 spaces.
The nearby gateway dedicated to Christy Mathewson, charter member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, would not be affected. However, lighting would be added in compliance with illuminations restrictions.
Conditional approval was granted pending approval National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) and storm water plans before the Union County Conservation District.
The 2-0 vote included yes votes by Supervisors Katie Evans and Char Gray. Jim Knight, EBT supervisor chair and a Bucknell University employee, abstained.
Knight, also EBT representative to the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Service (CSFES) board, said call volume in 2021 was up about 20% over the previous year. Volume was up about 16% over 2019 when things were described as “almost normal.”
Even with the higher rate of calls, Knight said the WCEC response time was under seven minutes and “pretty impressive.”
However, Knight said the company was running an operating deficit at the start of its current fiscal year. He said it would likely get worse before it gets better in part due to higher fuel prices and other costs.
“Long story short, they may be coming back to municipalities for more money later in the year,” Knight said. “But we are going to see how things progress later in the year before we get to that point.”
Knight was hopeful the WCEC could do more fundraising and that the donations by Buffalo and West Chillisquaque townships could be formally agreed upon.
WCEC Chief Jamie Blount noted later that municipalities would not be approached for additional money for the current fiscal year. But the budget cycle for the 2023 fiscal year would start in August and member municipalities, which pay on a per capita basis, were being given a “heads up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.