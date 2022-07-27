WILLIAMSPORT — The Penn College Community Arts Center (CAC) recently announced it has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the Waldron Memorial Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP). These funds will go toward the 2022-2023 Educational Series program at the CAC, specifically to assist the Muncy School District with busing students to attend the CAC’s matinee shows.
“We are incredibly appreciative of the generous support from the Waldron Memorial Fund. This gift, and others like it, help to ensure the future of the Educational Series at the Community Arts Center, and guarantee the continuation of awe-inspiring performances and learning experiences for young minds throughout our area,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the Community Arts Center.
