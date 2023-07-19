Inmate death under investigation

COAL TOWNSHIP — Christopher M. Tucker, 49, has been identified by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley as the inmate who passed away Friday, July 14, in the Northumberland County Jail.

"The cause and manner of his death are pending investigation as Coroner Kelley awaits the final autopsy and toxicology testing results," a press release issued Wednesday by Kelley stated, adding that no further information will be released at this time.

