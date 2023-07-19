COAL TOWNSHIP — Christopher M. Tucker, 49, has been identified by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley as the inmate who passed away Friday, July 14, in the Northumberland County Jail.
"The cause and manner of his death are pending investigation as Coroner Kelley awaits the final autopsy and toxicology testing results," a press release issued Wednesday by Kelley stated, adding that no further information will be released at this time.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer confirmed Tuesday that the deceased inmate had next of kin living in Milton.
Tucker, of Oak Street, Mount Carmel, was recently committed to the jail Thursday, July 15, on $15,000 cash bail after being charged with in the alleged theft of a car owned by his girlfriend, Betty Minium, and in connection with a June 4 traffic stop in which he was allegedly found to be in possession of 5.9 grams of methamphetamine, several baggies and paraphernalia.
It was noted at the time of his most recent arraignment that Tucker was
expected to soon be charged by Sunbury Officer Trey Kurtz with felonies of aggravated assault and robbery and other offenses in connection with a July 7 stabbing in the 100 block of North Fourth Street in Sunbury. According to a criminal complaint filed against co-defendant Kaylee Marie Lehman, 17, of 1005 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Tucker allegedly stabbed Maurice Freeman in the liver, causing injury that required Freeman to be transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
