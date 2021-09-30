SUNBURY — Realtor Aimee Buehner was presented the Realtor Active in Politics Award by the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors. The award recognizes an individual’s political involvement to advance PAR’s legislative agenda.
Buehner, with the Bowan Agency in Sunbury, is active with local, state and national realtor associations. She has served on PAR’s Legislative Committee and Legislative Subcommittee and regularly visits with her legislators.
At her local association, the Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors, Buehner served as the president. She has also served on the Realtors Political Action and the Legislative committees and was named CSVBR’s Realtor of the Year in 2015. She has been an avid supporter of RPAC since 2014. She has coordinated visits from congressmen and local representatives to her local association.
Nationally, she is a federal political coordinator with the National Association of Realtors and regularly attends NAR legislative meetings and participates in work groups and task forces.
Buehner has served as a National Convention Delegate, vice president of Sunbury’s Revitalization Inc., where she was also the chair of the Business and Economic Development Committee, vice chair of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, DeGenstein Library board member, Sunbury’s Historic Restoration Board member and Sunbury’s Redevelopment Authority, advocating for improvement of blighted properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.