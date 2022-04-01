LEWISBURG — The hospitalization of a juror prompted a halt Friday morning to proceedings in the Court of Common Pleas against a Union County man charged with rape.
Union County Judge Lori R. Hackenberg declared a mistrial due to the absence, which reduced the panel to 11 members. Two alternates had already been called to serve after two original jurors had been excused due to illness or other reasons.
Wayne Samuelson, Union County assistant district attorney, said selection of a new jury would be scheduled for later in April. The 19 felony counts and three misdemeanors filed against Timothy A. Troxell, 43, of Mifflinburg, would remain on two separate dockets.
Troxell was charged with two counts of criminal attempt rape of a child, multiple counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and others.
Separate charges including statutory sexual assault 11 years older and IDSI person less than 16 years old were filed as the alleged assaults continued while the alleged victim got older.
Samuelson, who had been trying the case with Assistant District Attorney Phillip Sassaman, had yet to rest at the close of proceedings Thursday. Nine women and three men were on the original panel, a ratio which did not change after the alternates were brought in.
Fallout from the allegations have been a hardship, Troxell noted Friday. He added that the other side of the story has not been heard.
