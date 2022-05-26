MIFFLINBURG — Teams from every corner of the commonwealth gathered Wednesday at Camp Mount Luther for the state Envirothon.
Similar to county competition, teams scored points at stations on wildlife, forestry, aquatic ecology, soils and land use and a current issue. Participants noted the degree of difficulty was higher than at their local Envirothon.
Organizers said an oral component, a proposal for landfill expansion, was completed online as part of the hybrid format for the event. Students were asked to explain how to reduce waste going into the landfill, disposal of organic and inorganic materials and the rigors of climate change.
Part of the wildlife station involved listening to recorded bird calls and identifying them. Groups of about half a dozen teams from various counties listened, identified and then went to other wildlife tables to identify pelts, bird feathers and other items.
Lewisburg Area High School sent five students as representatives of Union County to the competition.
Taija Figard, Kiera Breeding, Gabriella Rosenberg, Micah Zook and Jonah Carney listened to bird calls at the wildlife tent during the third rotation of the day-long event.
Presented by the state Game Commission via a vehicle sound system, some bird calls sounded like rhythmic warbling while others were a traditional hawk’s cry or one reminiscent of a baby crying.
Figard noted that identifying bird calls based on an audio recording was different from listening in open air in the back yard at their natural levels. He said college studies will begin later this year at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, N.Y.
Carney added that the identification of animals was notably more of a challenge than at previous competition. Pelts and feathers were on wildlife station tables for identification by team members.
Zook noted the Envirothon was a great experience, especially at the idyllic Camp Mount Luther.
Selina Ceftas, Pennsylvania Envirothon chair and Huntingdon County Conservation District manager, said 62 teams competed Wednesday in-person testing.
Each team had won at the county level and had to deal with more difficult challenges in the next round. Ceftas said state winners would be eligible to compete in international competition.
Visit www.envirothonpa.org for more information.
