Snow snarls traffic across the Susquehanna Valley

MILTON — With heavy snow falling across the Central Susquehanna Valley Wednesday afternoon, multiple traffic crashes were reported.
Firefighters and fire police from White Deer Township, Milton, Turbot Township and the Warrior Run area were dispatched at around 3:15 p.m. to shut down westbound traffic on Interstate 80 due to multiple crashes along the interstate in Clinton County.
According to a release issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the interstate was shut down at the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County due to multiple crashes between the Loganton exit 185 and the Lock Haven exit 178 in Clinton County.
Traffic was being detoured along Interstate 180 and Route 220 southbound. The highway was expected to be closed for several hours.
At 5:40 p.m., ambulances from Milton, the Warrior Run area and Lewisburg were called to assist at the crash scene in Clinton County.
Earlier in the afternoon, firefighters from New Berlin were called into Snyder County after receiving reports of an automobile accident along the New Berlin Highway, at Broadway Road. One person was reportedly trapped inside of a vehicle.
In Milton, police were investigating reports of a box truck which witnesses saw strike a utility pole along Turbot Avenue.
Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, one tractor-trailer truck which was unable to make its way up a hill on Turbot Avenue backed down the hill, as another box truck was stalled along the hill.
Fire police from Mifflinburg were called at 3:40 p.m. to assist with traffic control along Johnson Mill Road, just south of Buffalo Mill Road.
