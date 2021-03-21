MONTGOMERY — Eagle Grange No. 1 has announced a new initiative to help restore its historic building near Montgomery.
Renovations and improvements to the property have been going on for the past year as the grange celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2021.
Organized in 1871 as the first Grange in Pennsylvania, Eagle is in the process of significant renewal efforts, both in its outreach into the community and in physical renovations to the hall built in 1888 along Route 15.
Scheduled community events include: A family friendly road rally scavenger hunt this month; educational programs exploring proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania State Constitution on May 4 and on natural gas fracking on June 1; a free screening of the documentary film “Surrender – The Sudden Death of Alvira” on July 6; a family fun carnival July 24; and a concert by the McNett Country Band in the Montgomery Firemen’s Park on Sept. 4.
Improvements to the Grange Hall have included installation of handicap designated parking, an entrance ramp, ADA-compliant restrooms, new kitchen commercial equipment, addition of a chairlift to the second floor, and repainting/redecoration to both floors of the building.
Additional funding is now needed to install HVAC "split" units to add air conditioning and better heating to the facility. Contributions from members and proceeds of the grange’s take-out dinners have raised a portion of the cost, but an additional $3,500 is the target amount needed to complete this project.
Donations to the cause may be made via a Go Fund Me page, gf.me/u/zmygfr.
For more details, contact Grange Secretary Jennifer Nauss at 717-512-1261.
