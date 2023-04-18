MILTON — A son, Bennet Russell Mook, was born at 10:12 p.m. April 3, to Adam and Sierra Mook. Bennet was born at Evangelical Community, Lewisburg.
Bennet’s grandparents are Russell Mook of Watsontown, Jill and Doug Bertanzetti of Potts Grove and Marilyn Mook of Watsontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.