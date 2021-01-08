Geisinger reports 'alarmingly high' rates of COVID-19

DANVILLE — The Geisinger Health System is seeing "alarmingly high rates of infection and hospitalization" from COVID-19, according to system President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu.
During the first week of January, Ryu reported during a virtual press conference held Friday that between 300 and 400 people tested positive for the virus each day, through the health system.
In December, the system averaged 400 positive test results per day.
In addition, Ryu noted that 30% of those tested in December were positive for COVID-19. Over the summer, that number hovered between 2 and 3%.
"That's a concerning trend," he said. "This virus is still very active in the communities."
Since the onset of the pandemic in March, Ryu reported 32,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 through the health system.
"That's 3,000 more people than (live) in the entire City of Williamsport," he said.
In December, Ryu said 14% of those hospitalized through the health system with COVID-19 died.
He noted that rate is lower than it was at the onset of the pandemic. However, Ryu said more people were hospitalized with the virus in December than at the beginning of the pandemic.
"Most of our sites are at full capacity," Ryu reported. "That's expected to continue."
While the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Ryu said nearly half of the health system's workers have received the COVID-19 vaccination.
To date, he said Geisinger has administered 14,000 vaccinations.
By the end of next week, he said the health system expects to have administered 19,000 total vaccinations.
More than 300 individuals have received the second dose of the vaccination through Geisinger.
"As the days go by, we will do more and more second doses," Ryu said.
He said the health system has not seen any "severe anaphylactic reactions" to the vaccination. Some who have received it have reported having sore shoulders and minor upper-respiratory symptoms.
"There have been some folks who don't like needles and who have fainted at the sight of needles," Ryu said.
Even after receiving the vaccination, he said individuals must continue to take precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus.
"This is not the end," Ryu said. "We still need to do the precautionary measures of masking, hand washing, until we get to the level that most of our community is vaccinated."
He noted that the COVID-19 mutation being reported from the United Kingdom and other locations is not uncommon as viruses tend to mutate.
From what health care professionals know about the virus, Ryu said the vaccination should be effective against the mutated version of it.
