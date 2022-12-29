HARRISBURG — One of the biggest classes of first-time lawmakers in recent memory will be sworn in to the Pennsylvania legislature as leaders in the lower chamber grapple for power, complicating incoming legislators’ expressed desires to find common ground.

Nearly 50 new members will join the state House in January, making up a quarter of the chamber. Six people will also be sworn in to the state Senate for the first time, four of who previously served as lawmakers in the lower chamber.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

