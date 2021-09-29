LEWISBURG — The trial of a Union County woman accused of felony endangering the welfare of children recessed Tuesday shortly after her defense began.
Melissa L. Keister, 39, of New Columbia, was accused of the felony count as well as a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. The allegations originated with an investigation into claims that Keister abused a foster child in her care.
Keister was charged in September, 2019 and was represented in Union County Court by attorneys Angela Lovecchio and Pete Campana. President Judge Michael T. Hudock led the proceedings before a jury of six men and six women
The child in foster care, according to court documents, was diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder, post traumatic stress disorder and a depressive disorder. The young female apparently displayed erratic behavior attributed to those conditions and was deemed not competent to testify earlier this year.
Testimony by caregivers on the first day of the trial largely concerned how the child was allegedly treated by Keister while in foster care. References to notes kept by caregivers were common.
Among the caregivers, Chelsea Smith, known as Chelsea Neff at the time, quit shortly after the allegations arose.
Smith described a 4-square-foot area on the floor of the Keister household where the girl was sometimes forced to sleep, purportedly to prevent her from sleeping on a hot furnace.
Keister, according to Smith, would prevent the child from eating whenever she believed the child misbehaved.
Misbehavior could include eating food off the floor, which Keister allegedly compared to "stealing," and result in denial of the girl's next meal. The denials of food were frequent, according to Smith.
On cross examination, the defense asked Smith why she did not report alleged abuses immediately. Smith regretted not doing so and implied the regimen was what Keister expected.
Smith also noted there was at least one time when the child voluntarily refused food.
Prosecutor D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, rested the commonwealth's case early in the afternoon.
Keister's defense called Nicole Cowperthwate, a nurse who had also cared for the child in 2016. Her job was to help with behaviors of the child, which included seemingly untrained bathroom habits and lack of emotional regulation.
Cowperthwate said she often saw the child consume eggs, sandwiches and occasional snacks. Refusals to eat were speculated as plays to get attention. The child would eat food, Cowperthwate said, after other people had left.
On cross-examination by Johnson, Cowperthwate recalled a discussion where the taped square on the floor was considered a "time out" space.
Hudock asked Keister a series of questions, seemingly in preparation for testimony on her own behalf.
Keister, under oath, acknowledged understanding she could choose to remain silent and that she was satisfied being represented by Lovecchio and Campana.
