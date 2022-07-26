Provided by UPMC

Mark Odorizzi

 Provided by UPMC

Summer is here in full effect in North Central Pennsylvania. The sun is shining, and the warm days are packed full of activities for kids taking advantage of their summer breaks. During the hot summer months when the temperatures climb, it’s important to plan into your day opportunities to help kids cool down and avoid a heat injury.

What are heat injuries?

Mark Odorizzi, D.O., is a physician with UPMC Pediatrics and sees patients at UPMC Primary Care, 175 Pine St., Williamsport.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.