SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA faced challenges which it had never expected in 2020. It was during those challenging times, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, that the organization shined throughout the community, according to the outgoing corporate board president.
Outgoing President Norm Jones and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie McDowell were the keynote presenters during the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA’s annual meeting, held Tuesday evening via Zoom.
“The light that we have as a YMCA has shown on our communities,” Jones said. “That’s all possible when your heart and your soul are in the mission of the YMCA."
Jones highlighted some of the many ways in which the YMCA stepped up to serve the community in the midst of the pandemic.
Through an effort spearheaded by Milton YMCA Branch Executive Director Ron Marshall, Jones said 56,000 meals have been provided since March to students in the Milton, Warrior Run, Lewisburg and Shikellamy school districts.
“When school districts were adapting their schedules to virtual learning, many parents couldn’t afford to miss work,” Jones said.
As a result, he said the Milton, Sunbury and Lewisburg YMCA’s staff-supervised virtual-learning spaces where children received individualized support for their school’s online curriculum.
Angela Haines and the staff of the Mifflinburg YMCA sewed 2,000 face masks, which were distributed over a three-day period.
Jones praised the YMCA’s fitness instructors, for offering virtual classes when facilities were mandated to close due to the pandemic.
He highlighted other annual activities which were also a success in the face of the pandemic.
The Sunbury YMCA held its 17th annual coat drive in November, providing coats to 550 children and 850 adults.
The 29th annual Truman H. Purdy Memorial Golf Tournament raised $19,094 to support the YMCA’s program to provide assistance to children and families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to utilize the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA’s services.
“It’s at times like this, when we’re in a pandemic and there’s so much uncertainty, that families truly need a Y,” Jones said.
Throughout her 25 years with the YMCA, McDowell said she has never been as proud of the organization’s staff as she has been this year.
“Our staff team stepped up… to lead this YMCA through a pandemic,” McDowell said. “Child care was provided so essential workers could take care of us.”
While she noted there are still many challenges ahead in 2021, McDowell expressed confidence the YMCA will get through those as well.
“We have and will get through this together,” she said. “I am thankful for each and every one of our staff members.”
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) spoke briefly, lauding the YMCA for its work in the community.
“You faced many challenges but never lost sight of your mission in the community,” Keller said. “Your work during this critical juncture exemplifies the best of the Susquehanna Valley.”
Jones noted that Keller’s appearance during the meeting marked the first time since the Milton YMCA was chartered in 1889 that a sitting congressman participated in the organization’s annual meeting.
The meeting also included a recognition of milestone years of service of YMCA employees.
The following were recognized: McDowell, 25 years; Ann Dzwonchyk, Nichole Young and Katrina Mouery, 20 years; Jennifer Berry, Tim Hummel, Jill Moser and Ron Marshall, 15 years; Heather Harter, Bethany Landis Eleonora Mena Holmes, Madalene Masevicius, James Williams, Amanda Benfer and Candi Craper, 10 years; Alexander Sabo, Christine Wert, Lynn Rice, Nicole Schroyer, Lucas Wolf, Andrea Fuhr, Stephen Gresh IV, Bria Felmy, Nicole Rodriguez, Katlynn Weidensaul, Nicole Long, Madison Snyder, Pamela Hollenbach, Harriet Shaffer, Olivia Packer, Paul Snyder, Christy Rupert and Abigail Hogan, five years.
