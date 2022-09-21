Make A Blanket Day to return

LEWISBURG — For the first time in two years, Project Linus will hold its fall Make A Blanket Day. The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Faith Lutheran Church, Route 45 west of Lewisburg.
Although a Make A Blanket Day was not held in 2021, the Central Susquehanna Valley chapter of Project Linus was still able to give warm, comforting blankets to 2,461 sick, hurting and traumatized children age infant to 18 in Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia, Montour and Lycoming counties. These blankets were made by groups and individuals working at home.
The new, washable, handmade blankets went to children in hospital and emergency departments, children in homeless shelters, foster care, and needy children.
The Salvation Army’s Community Partnership Award was recently given to the Central Susquehanna chapter of Project Linus, in recognition of the gifts of blankets given to needy children and children who must sleep in their coats at night to keep warm.
During Make a Blanket Day, participants will assemble quilts from tops made previously. Batting is sewn in and the layers are knotted together.
Participants may bring their own sewing machine, or reserve one to be used.
Help is needed knotting. No experience is needed.
Prior to Make A Blanket Day, help is needed cutting strips on the sides of fleece to be knotted and made into blankets. You can arrange to pick the fleece up at the church and cut them at home. Call at 570-966-3675 for more information, or to reserve a sewing machine for Oct. 8.
