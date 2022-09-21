Make A Blanket Day to return

Jill and Alan Kaplan accept the Salvation Army’s Community Partnership Award, on behalf of the Central Susquehanna chapter of Project Linus, from Rose Confer.

 Provided

LEWISBURG — For the first time in two years, Project Linus will hold its fall Make A Blanket Day. The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Faith Lutheran Church, Route 45 west of Lewisburg.

Although a Make A Blanket Day was not held in 2021, the Central Susquehanna Valley chapter of Project Linus was still able to give warm, comforting blankets to 2,461 sick, hurting and traumatized children age infant to 18 in Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia, Montour and Lycoming counties. These blankets were made by groups and individuals working at home.

