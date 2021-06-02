SELINSGROVE — "Brood X," also known as periodical, cicadas recently began to emerge from their 17-year slumber.
Matt Wilson of the Susquehanna University Freshwater Research Institute has urged residents to sit back and enjoy the ride.
"These little guys can't bite, they won't eat your plants and generally can't cause any harm," Wilson said. "They only bring joy in my opinion."
Wilson said cicadas are the masters of mass emergence.
Depending on the species, Wilson said they emerge every 13 or 17 years to mate. He suggested there was no coincidence that the years of emergence were prime numbers.
"If you have a really long lifespan underground, then appear for just a few weeks after more than a decade and do so on a prime number, it's virtually impossible for any predator to maximize their consumption of you when you emerge," Wilson explained. "This lack of predator adaption is particularly useful for cicadas because they can't bite or really defend themselves in any way, so the only defense is for as many to pop out of the ground at once, fill every predator's belly, and the remainders are free to move about and mate as they please."
Everything eats cicadas, Wilson added, including snakes, birds, rodents and wasps.
"They are big, clumsy, full of protein, and have no defenses. Who wouldn't want to grab that free meal?" the Susquehanna scientist asked. "Humans can also snack on cicadas, you just have to eat them at the right time."
He added cicadas are at their most appetizing immediately after they have emerged from the ground and shed their exoskeleton. At this stage they will appear white, with a few splotches of yellow.
"I've heard they taste like asparagus," Wilson said. "I look forward to trying it this year!"
The emergence has already begun at points south of central Pennsylvania, with northern points expected to see them within the next four weeks. Cicadas emerge when soil temperatures hit 64 F and prefer a good rain. They will not appear all at once and may continue to emerge through the end of August.
Wilson added that cicadas are traditionally loud, producing sounds at about 90 db, and have a wingspan of up to 4 inches.
