LEWISBURG – RiverStage Community Theatre will feature original stories by women, about the choices they must make when it comes to parenthood and healthcare in America in a brand-new play, “I Know What’s Best For You: Stories of Reproductive Freedom.”
Performances will be staged at 7;30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 15, and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16, at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
Admission is free and no tickets are required, though donations will be accepted and will support the theatre and women’s health.
“I Know What’s Best For You: Stories of Reproductive Freedom” is a world-premiere theatrical adaptation of the 2022 anthology collection of short stories, essays and poems edited by Shelly Oria.
This brand-new RiverStage adaptation of the book, performed in a reader’s theater style with different actors dramatically reading each story, explores how “reproductive freedom” is much more than just a person’s stance on abortion.
Through a series of 12 scenes, the audience and performers take a broad look at the world of choices that women make throughout their lives when it comes to parenthood, reproduction and health.
In “Let’s Just Be Normal and Have a Baby,” a woman’s decision to be child free is tested when her husband’s dying wish is for them to become parents. In “It Began In Another Land,” two friends correspond about motherhood in the time of global pandemic. In “We Bled All Winter,” an immigrant couple’s future is put in jeopardy by an affair and its consequences. The other stories confront freedom, medical care, climate, equal rights, and many other timely events ripped from the headlines. The show does contain mature language and themes regarding reproduction, and it is not recommended for children.
This production is directed by Susan Diffenderfer, who appeared on stage this summer in RiverStage’s Spamalot.
“This book could not have come along at a better time,” she said, “And we are so excited to be bringing such an important piece of storytelling to the stage.”
The script was adapted for RiverStage by Jove Graham, who added, “At RiverStage, we believe live theater is a great way to shine a spotlight on untold stories and sympathetic characters, and create an experience that will entertain and also make you see the world in new ways. We reached out to the book’s publisher this summer to ask permission to adapt these brilliant stories into a play, they graciously agreed, and so we are thrilled that RiverStage audiences will get to see this one-of-a-kind show here in Lewisburg.”
The show features a cast of 13 women and men, including Sarah Bell, Michael Conard, Kathy Coup, Lon Diffenderfer, Cathy Emery, Paige Kaszuba, Dennis Merkle, Rachael Moody, Storm Pryor, Lindsey Sauer, Mary Ann Stanton, Ashli Starks and Ian Sterner. The production is designed by Diffenderfer, with assistant direction by Rachael Moody and lighting design by Rowan Shoemaker.
In addition to supporting the theatre, 15% of all proceeds will be donated to The Brigid Alliance, a nonprofit nationwide service that arranges and funds confidential and personal travel support to those who must travel for reproductive healthcare access. Copies of the book will be on sale in the lobby.
