LEWISBURG – RiverStage Community Theatre will feature original stories by women, about the choices they must make when it comes to parenthood and healthcare in America in a brand-new play, “I Know What’s Best For You: Stories of Reproductive Freedom.”

Performances will be staged at 7;30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 15, and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16, at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.

