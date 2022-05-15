DANVILLE — As trees reach full bloom and spring moves into summer, those with allergies may not be enjoying their fun in the sun. Seasonal allergies, brought on by increased levels of pollen in the air, are at their height between the months of April and October, bringing with them itchy skin, watery eyes and runny noses.
"Right now we are in the peak of the tree pollen season," said Puneet Bajaj, director for Allergy and Immunology at Geisinger in Danville. "When trees start blossoming and trees flower, that sends out a lot of pollen."
When this pollen settles on the eyes or makes its way into respiratory passages it can cause common allergic reactions like itching, sneezing and coughing.
Bajaj explained that there are three types of pollen responsible for the allergies that millions of Americans experience every year: from April to June, tree pollen from new blossoms is most prevalent, followed by grass pollen from June to August, and lastly weed pollen in the fall.
"In this area, because it’s very wooded, we get a very high pollen count. It’s a very high pollen area," said Bajaj. "Even when you don't see the trees greening up or blossoming, the pollen can still travel many, many miles.
"Unfortunately the nicer days when it's not raining are high-pollen days," he continued. "This affects your quality of life because you want to be outside while it's nicer."
Bajaj said that other conditions, like asthma and eczema, can also be exacerbated during active pollen season.
To avoid the brunt of allergy symptoms, Bajaj recommended staying indoors as much as possible, especially in the mornings when pollen levels are highest. Making sure windows and doors are closed and not hanging clothes outside can also reduce contact with pollen.
"Try to create a bit of a bubble," Bajaj said.
For those who want to catch some sun, keeping car windows rolled up while driving and rinsing one's eyes and showering after outdoor activity will help mitigate symptoms.
Bajaj said that wearing a mask can also lower pollen inhalation, but it can be difficult to prevent contact through the eyes.
Allergy medication is available over the counter, but Bajaj specified that those affected should be sure to obtain long-acting antihistamines instead of common shorter-acting medications like Benadryl. Steroid nose sprays and allergy eyedrops are also available.
"If you're having more (symptoms) affecting quality of life, like asthma flair ups, that should be checked," Bajaj said.
He said there are more aggressive treatments like allergy immunotherapy, where patients are given shots containing an allergen to help condition their immune system response.
With immunotherapy, those with the most severe allergies can enjoy the spring and summer months, sometimes even without the need for supplementary medications.
