HARRISBURG – Rep. Michael Stender (R-108) has announced that his district office in Sunbury will be offering an in-person assistance program for area veterans and their families.
American Legion Department Service Officer Bill McGovern, a 22-year veteran of the United States Air Force, will be available to meet with families of veterans from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in Stender’s Sunbury district office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.