DANVILLE — Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa. 9) gave remarks at a ceremony Wednesday afternoon in recognition of the work that Eco Material Technologies has done to remove 150,000 tons of fly ash generated over the years by the Montour Steam Electric Plant.
The fly ash, a byproduct of coal burning, is stacked into a 2-million-ton landfill in a basin near the site of the power plant. That ash is being harvested and used by the Boral Resources Reclamation Plant, now owned by Eco Material, to create sustainable, green building materials, namely cement.
After a tour of the Eco Material facilities and the fly ash basin, Meuser praised the company’s free market solutions and environmentally conscious focus.
“(An) environmentally friendly operation that repurposes the ash, the fly ash that exists in our landfills, they’re being used to create a better raw material, better cement, a green cement, for our highways,” said Meuser of the company’s efforts.
“We also love the idea that...it doesn’t require government assistance,” he added, “That shows that it’s worthwhile, a private sector investment.”
State Rep. Kurt Masser (R-107) said, “To learn what you guys do here and how it is benefiting, we want to see you expand, we want to see you find new solutions and new uses for fly ash.”
“We want to create more jobs and we’re very thankful for what you do, keep up the great work.”
Also in attendance were representatives for Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Sen. Bob Casey (R-Pa.), and state Sen. John Gordner (R-27).
Grant Quasha, chairman and CEO of Eco Material Technologies, described the company’s work as, “a free market solution that is a win-win for ourselves, for our communities, and for the environment.”
“Eco Material Technologies has a patented technology to convert and other materials into near-zero carbon Portland cement alternatives. These materials repair bridges and roads, and other key component’s of our country’s infrastructure.”
A press release on the Eco Material website describes the company as, “a newly formed company dedicated to de-carbonizing the materials industry.”
The release states the company’s proprietary cement, Pozzoslag, “exceeds the strength, durability, and performance of traditional cement in concrete, while generating approximately 99% lower CO2 emissions.”
The company recently acquired Boral Resources, the country’s largest fly ash marketer, and Green Cement Inc., a manufacturer of environmentally friendly building materials.
Eco Material has more than 100 sites across the country but Quasha says the Montour County site is the company’s first commercial scale facility converting ash into cement, and is the first of its kind in the region. Quasha said he hopes to see dozens more facilities like it open across the country to help fight pollution and save taxpayer money.
The fly ash landfill has been a point of contention since the Sierra Club began legal action against Talen Energy, which owns the power plant and the 155-acre ash basin. The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association took over the legal action two years ago and reached a settlement with Talen in 2021. At that time Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky said that 60 to 75% of ash in the basin had reached and contaminated surrounding groundwater.
As part of the settlement agreement, Talen Energy will stop dumping ash and wastewater into the disposal basin and close, drain, and cap the waste pit; monitor and sample groundwater to ensure contaminants do not leak into nearby streams or contaminate drinking water; provide the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association with $200,000 for clean water programs; provide drinking water treatment for the nearby Trinity Church; and stop burning coal at the power plant by Dec. 31, 2025.
Additionally, Talen Energy will transfer ownership of the nearby Montour Preserve to another entity, and will contribute $1 million to the future owners of Montour Preserve to ensure its maintenance.
Quasha says to clean out the entirety of the landfill would probably take about 20 years at the current pace of work, but that pace will hopefully increase with time.
“We want to go from producing about 100,000 tons of material a year to 2-, 3-, 400,000 tons,” Quasha said. “There’s millions of tons more material...that we can beneficially reuse to clean up and keep carbon out of the atmosphere.”
Meuser concluded the ceremony by saying, “We look forward to certainly doing everything that we possibly can to help you expand, to help move this forward, and along the way really transform Pennsylvania’s transportation infrastructure in a modern, eco-friendly way.”
