Celebrity birthdays
Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 84. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 82. Actor Derek Jacobi is 82. Actor Tony Roberts is 81. Movie director Jan de Bont is 77. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 77. Rock singer/musician Eddie Brigati is 75. Rock musician Leslie West (Mountain) is 75. Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour is 73. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 68. Rock musician Greg Hawkes is 68. Movie director Bill Condon is 65. Actor Luis Guzman is 64. Actor-writer-producer Todd Graff is 61. Rock musician Cris Kirkwood is 60. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 58. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 57. Christian singer TobyMac is 56. Singer-songwriter John Wesley Harding (Wesley Stace) is 55. Actor Valeria Golino is 54. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 53. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 52. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 52. Movie director Spike Jonze is 51. Rapper Tracey Lee is 50. Actor Saffron Burrows is 48. Actor Carmen Ejogo is 47. Former MLB player Ichiro Suzuki is 47. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 45. Christian rock singer-musician Jon Foreman (Switchfoot) is 44. Actor Michael Fishman is 39. Talk show host Michael Essany is 38. New York Mets infielder Robinson Canó is 38. Rock musician Rickard (correct) Goransson (Carolina Liar) is 37. Rock musician Zac Hanson (Hanson) is 35. Actor Corey Hawkins is 32. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki is 30. Actor Sofia Vassilieva is 28. Actor Elias Harger is 13.
