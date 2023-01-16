Kerstetter announces candidacy

LEWISBURG — Brian L. Kerstetter, an attorney in Lewisburg for the past 22 years, has announced his candidacy for district attorney of Union County. The seat being vacated by long-time District Attorney, D. Peter Johnson at the end of 2023.
“As a lifelong resident and attorney in Union County, I am thoroughly familiar with the area and the people who live here," Kerstetter said. "I served the citizens of Snyder County for nearly 17 years as their first assistant district attorney. I am currently serving as first assistant district attorney in Union County and I would be honored to serve the citizens of Union County, my home, as their district attorney.
