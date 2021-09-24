CSIU extends lease with Warrior Run school district

MILTON — The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) has extended its lease for space in the former Watsontown Elementary School building through June 30, 2026.
During a recent board meeting, CSIU approved extending the lease, beginning July 1, 2021, at an annual cost of $107,280, the same as the prior lease.
CSIU noted funds for the space are available in the Special Education, Early Intervention and Head Start budgets.
Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said his school district’s board approved the lease agreement during a meeting held June 28.
According to information provided by Hack, CSIU leases 13,410 square feet at a cost of $8 per square foot.
In addition to the space leased by CSIU in the building, Hack said the Luzerne County Community College utilizes 11,000 square feet, with two classroom spaces remaining unused.
The Watsontown Elementary School building was closed at the end of the 2016 year, with students in kindergarten through third grade being combined with students at Turbotville Elementary School. All fourth-grade students are currently being educated at the middle school.
The Warrior Run district is in the process of building a new elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex. That school, where all elementary students will attend, is expected to be open after the holiday break during the 2022-2023 school year.
In other September business conducted by the CSIU board, the following new hires were approved: Amanda Glenny, nursing instructor, $61,500; Julie Klinger, career counselor, $33,598; Max Lowrie, business systems analyst, $67,000; Shawn Roslevich, technical support specialist, $49,000; and Rita Steel, client support specialist, $51,500;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.