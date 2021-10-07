LEWISBURG — A fundraiser, The Lewisburg Community Walk to End Food Insecurity, was recently announced and will step off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 from the parking lot behind the downtown Lewisburg Post Office.
Funds raised through the Walk to End Food Insecurity will aid area food banks, shelters and Meals on Wheels Lewisburg/Milton. Donations will be accepted on the day of the event or added at any time via www.stpaulslewisburg.churchcenter.com/giving and selecting “community walk.”
The Rev. Daniel Wilt, of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, said he has been in the Lewisburg area for about four years. He has observed how it has been a difficult period for many people.
“We just want to come along side and remind (people) that the churches are still here to support and love the work they are doing to help those who are neediest among us,” Wilt said. “(We will) remind them that they are worthy at a time when they are often overlooked.”
Other clergy have noted that the Lewisburg Community Walk to End Food Insecurity was organized in lieu of the CROP Hunger Walk held locally in the autumn.
“The CROP (Hunger) Walk was more of an international endeavor to where some money stayed local,” Wilt noted. “We just know we as local community have felt the weight of this time (period). We wanted to shift and try and do something to help more of our local community through this season of life.”
Wilt said each church collected donations from members and sponsored walkers. Mission funds or “second mile giving” also began at some churches to be allotted for the community walk.
“Day-of (the walk), for anyone who shows up, there will be a way to donate online through text or phsical donations,” added Wilt on behalf of organizers, the Lewisburg Ecumenical Ministerium and the Lewisburg Council of Churches.
Walkers will have a choice of a 5K (3.1 mile) walk through the borough and the Bucknell University campus. There is also a 1 mile option through the borough only.
