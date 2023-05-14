LEWISBURG — The Bucknell community gathered together on Malesardi Quadrangle Sunday, May 14, to celebrate the academic achievements of the Class of 2023, a group of graduates whose educational journey was marked by tenacity, grit and grace.

"Your very presence here today demonstrates your ability to meet unexpected difficulties head-on," University President John C. Bravman said in his address to the Class of 2023. "As a group, you faced perhaps the biggest hurdle of all: Most of your undergraduate experience has taken place in the context of a global pandemic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.