STATE COLLEGE — Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on a storm front which is expected to drop 1 to 3 inches of snow on the Central Susquehanna Valley Sunday morning.
John Banghoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said the snow is expected to fall on Northumberland and surrounding counties early Sunday morning.
"There is what's called a short-wave axis in the upper atmosphere moving through," Banghoff said, adding that system will link with a low-pressure system off of the East Coast.
"The way those align can lead to development of snow," he explained. "What we've seen the last couple of days is some wobbling (of the storm track)."
One week ago, Banghoff said it looked as if the storm could produce "a significant snowstorm."
"Now, there's a little bit of redirection," he said.
While 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall in the Susquehanna Valley, Banghoff said snow amounts are projected to be higher just 50 to 75 miles to the south and east.
In those areas, he said 6 to 8 inches of snow could fall.
"We are going to continue to monitor trends and will update things," Banghoff said.
In addition to the Sunday snow, colder temperatures are forecast for later in the week.
While there will be a slight warming Tuesday and Wednesday, Banghoff said "the bottom really drops out" Thursday and Friday.
High temperatures Thursday and Friday are forecast to be in the mid 20s, with lows in the single digits. Banghoff said wind chill values will drop into the single digits, and possibly below zero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.