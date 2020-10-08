WATSONTOWN — Police cited a 36-year-old New Berlin woman following an alleged incident in the 10 block of East Fourth Street, Watsontown.
Watsontown police said the incident took place at around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 when Ilya Mironenko engaged multiple women in the block. The alleged incident caused public alarm, which resulted in several calls to police.
Mironenko was cited with a summary count of harassment.
