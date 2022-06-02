LEWISBURG — Right of First Refusal (ROFR) was recently filed in the Office of the Union County Prothonotary for four properties owned by the Baylor-Hamm Companies.
Among them, the 9.63 acre Country Cupboard was previously announced as being planned to be sold to Evangelical Community Hospital. To date, no terms have been announced for transfer of the former restaurant and shopping complex.
While the ROFR affirms the parties in the agreement, it also permits legitimate offers for all or part of the property by third parties during a limited time period.
Evangelical, through its Plaza 15 Realty subsidiary, may then be subject to purchasing the property under the terms of third party if it is legitimate.
“The recent filing with the prothonotary’s office is the natural progression of finalizing the sales agreement for the Country Cupboard property by Evangelical Community Hospital,” William Anderson, Evangelical Community Hospital executive vice president and COO noted in an email. “The sales agreement is for what was the former Country Cupboard restaurant and shops and the surrounding land-a total of 9.63 acres.”
Three other properties, with similar filings at the prothonotary’s office, were also noted.
“As part of that agreement, the previous owners and associated groups have issued Evangelical the right of first refusal (ROFR) on the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, Best Western Plus Country Cupboard Inn, and Matty’s Sporthouse Grill in the event they choose to ever sell those properties,” Anderson continued. “There is absolutely no indication at this time that the owners of the properties will be selling those properties in the near or far future.”
Anderson added that the hospital established a separate, wholly owned subsidiary to “manage real estate and the responsibilities of owning and leasing property to outside entities.” Plaza 15 Realty serves at the discretion of the Board of Directors and is operated with Kendra Aucker as its president and CEO.
Chris Baylor, president and CEO of the Baylor-Hamm Companies, confirmed there is no immediate plan to sell the other properties, but noted Evangelical had expressed an interest in the additional properties.
Baylor said agreeing on a ROFR was a common business practice and was taken in this case in the spirit of being a good neighbor. He imagined Evangelical could be interested if the properties become available.
Public entities have been concerned that revenue based on real estate assessment could drop if the commercial properties become tax exempt under new ownership.
Pennsylvania real estate taxes are based on mills, whereby for each mill a dollar is charged per $1,000 assessed valuation. Union County, with a total millage rate of 5.22, collects almost $24,000 from a property assessed at $4.5 million, such as the Best Western Plus Country Cupboard property at 7701 West Branch Highway.
Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, at 134 Walter Drive, is assessed at $2.3 million and is subject to $12,262 under that millage rate. Matty’s Sporthouse at 74 Walter Drive, assessed at $1.1 million, is subject to $5,808 in property tax under the total rate.
