West-Bey to join Bowman Field Hall of Fame

Rhashan West-Bey

WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters Director of Smiles Rhashan West-Bey has been announced as the latest inductee to the Bowman Field Hall of Fame.

The induction will take place at the Williamsport Crosscutters Hot Stove Banquet on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Grand Ballroom of the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.